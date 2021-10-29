Stimson Family receives the Champions of Christian Service Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - There is a saying that goes, “A family that prays together, Stays together.”

For the Stimson family, that togetherness includes volunteering their time with the Talitha Koum Institute in Waco.

It’s an organization that serves to end the “school to prison pipeline.”

It works with children from 8 weeks to 5-years old who have been traumatized in some way, and encourages healing and healthy brain development.

Father Stephen, his wife Jamie, and their three children Will, James, and Macy spend their Saturdays serving the organization in any way they can.

The family does everything from sterilizing the ball pit to folding laundry, sorting donations, or cleaning the weeds out of the butterfly garden.

Those who know them said, hey truly show up and their efforts help free up the staff to concentrate on their duties working with their client families.

The Stimsons even inspire other to follow the teachings of their faith and give to their time and talents.

Stephen said, “So, for us, it’s just a neat way to express our faith. We get to serve and feel like we are called to do that. We also get to bring friends with us from school and church and kind of show them what a neat ministry this is, what an opportunity it is, and hopefully our goal is not only to help Talitha Koum but to also help provide a way for other people to come and serve as well... to kind of develop a lifestyle of service.”

Their service got the entire family recognized as one of this year’s Champions of Christian Service.

They received the award at Mission Waco’s annual breakfast earlier this week.

