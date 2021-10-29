Tiniest Texans celebrate spooky season in local hospitals

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The tiniest of Central Texans are getting into the Halloween spirit despite being in local hospitals this holiday weekend.

Babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at both Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco and McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple are dressed up in Halloween costumes and other festive attire thanks to the help of hospital staff and volunteers.

Diana Vargas is the patient care technician healthcare coordinator for the NICU in Waco. She says the staff wanted to carry on the tradition started in 2019 because it brings joy to parents during an otherwise stressful time.

“We want to get into the spirit during the holidays for the families because sometimes some babies are here for a longer period of time,” Vargas said. “Sometimes they’re here during the holidays and we as staff feel like it makes them feel a little more comfortable and makes them feel more at home.”

One premie at the Temple hospital was dressed as peanut butter and another as jelly. There are plenty of animals in the nursery this weekend which include a giraffe and a cow.

One of the babies stealing the spotlight for their costume was a baby named Remy who is a fighter this holiday weekend in more ways than one.

He was dressed as a boxing champion, with a title belt which reads “NICU CHAMP” with the words “little fighter” on the side.

Other babies were dressed in Halloween themed onesies, gowns, and bibs.

The hospital staff says while dressing up brings joy to the babies and their families it brings just as much to the caregivers.

“It’s not always fun to spend the holidays here so it is really fun for us to help them out and see all the cute little things that we get to dress these babies up as,” Vargas said. “Not just for them but for us as well.”

The hospital, which has been finding ways to bring joy to families since opening its first NICU 31 years ago in Waco, is already planning out costumes for the babies for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.