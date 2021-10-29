Top ranking eyed as ROTC trains for Fort Knox camp

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - ROTC cadets with Texas A&M University Central Texas, Mary Hardin Baylor and Central Texas College will be sleeping in the wooded area behind campus Friday night.

This is part of the training they do to get ready for a month-long officer camp in Fort Knox over the summer.

They are doing basic army tactics, getting ready for the intense training so they can become an army officer.

“The terrain is similar, trudging through the woods is a really similar experience,” said Sgt. Adam Arel.

This was something he was a part of last year as a junior in A&M Central Texas’ ROTC program last year. Not only is he a cadet, but he is also an army sergeant.

This year he is also in charge of putting the exercise together.

“So when they leave here at Fort Hood and they go over to Fort Knox they already know how to operate and it’s nothing new to them,” Arel said.

The cadets are placed into small squadrons, taking turns as the leader.

They plan out how to ambush their enemy, then they attack. After each mission they are graded.

Sgt. Tony Traconis is another cadet who went through the camp as a junior last year. He, too, is an active duty sergeant.

He helped, with others, to get the program to a No. 1 spot for the percentage of cadets ranked excellent or above at Fort Knox last year.

“Really, Fort Knox will determine the rest of your career,” said Traconis.

And this year, he wants to see the cadets do that again.

“We definitely brought back that experience,” said Traconis. “And we’re going to refine the program the best so we can continue to hold on to that record.”

So it is another few rounds Friday night and a lot more throughout Saturday.

With a goal for another high ranking.

“So, if you practice out here and you do well out here in the leadership position, you’re going to do well at Fort Knox,” said Traconis.

