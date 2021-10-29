Advertisement

Top ranking eyed as ROTC trains for Fort Knox camp

ROTC cadets work through a training exercise to prepare them for a summer camp at Fort Knox in...
ROTC cadets work through a training exercise to prepare them for a summer camp at Fort Knox in Kentucky.(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - ROTC cadets with Texas A&M University Central Texas, Mary Hardin Baylor and Central Texas College will be sleeping in the wooded area behind campus Friday night.

This is part of the training they do to get ready for a month-long officer camp in Fort Knox over the summer.

They are doing basic army tactics, getting ready for the intense training so they can become an army officer.

“The terrain is similar, trudging through the woods is a really similar experience,” said Sgt. Adam Arel.

This was something he was a part of last year as a junior in A&M Central Texas’ ROTC program last year. Not only is he a cadet, but he is also an army sergeant.

This year he is also in charge of putting the exercise together.

“So when they leave here at Fort Hood and they go over to Fort Knox they already know how to operate and it’s nothing new to them,” Arel said.

The cadets are placed into small squadrons, taking turns as the leader.

They plan out how to ambush their enemy, then they attack. After each mission they are graded.

Sgt. Tony Traconis is another cadet who went through the camp as a junior last year. He, too, is an active duty sergeant.

He helped, with others, to get the program to a No. 1 spot for the percentage of cadets ranked excellent or above at Fort Knox last year.

“Really, Fort Knox will determine the rest of your career,” said Traconis.

And this year, he wants to see the cadets do that again.

“We definitely brought back that experience,” said Traconis. “And we’re going to refine the program the best so we can continue to hold on to that record.”

So it is another few rounds Friday night and a lot more throughout Saturday.

With a goal for another high ranking.

“So, if you practice out here and you do well out here in the leadership position, you’re going to do well at Fort Knox,” said Traconis.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Valdez was in Downtown McGregor around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted the...
Central Texas town abuzz with excitement after Yellowstone logoed truck seen outside local shop
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Jose Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 23, was found dead around 2 a.m. August 12 in the parking lot of his...
Family of Waco UPS worker who died on the job files wrongful death lawsuit
McDonald's in Marlin, TX
Central Texas woman who is deaf says McDonald’s employees mocked her disability
File Graphic
Brazos Valley students charged after forcibly removing student’s clothing, documents say

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Texas’ near-total abortion ban Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Jones honored in D.C.
Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy honored in Washington D.C.
FastCast
Brady's Friday Evening FastCast