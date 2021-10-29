Advertisement

Waco Police search for missing man

Waco Police need help searching for missing man.
Waco Police need help searching for missing man.
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department needs help finding a missing 47-year-old man who was last seen on Tuesday.

Che Estrada, was last seen wearing a light green short sleeve shirt, a light gray hoodie, jeans and brown boots, officials said.

Estrada usually hangs around the South Waco Downtown area, officials said.

Anyone with information can call (254)-750-7500 or call 9-1-1.

