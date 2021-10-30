Cecily Aguilar gets second hearing set to dismiss indictment

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. District Attorney Judge Alan Albright will once again hear Cecily Aguilar’s motion to dismiss her indictment in Vanessa Guillen’s death.

The hearing will be held on November 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Now, Guillen’s family and others are hoping that the judge doesn’t dismiss her from prison.

“It’s funny how we get to learn this by social media and the news,” said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister.

“Otherwise, I wouldn’t have known. It’s a shame. I feel like they should have let us know ahead of time, so it didn’t take us by surprise.”

A surprise that Maya calls a final push to throw out clear evidence of her sister’s murder.

“It really aggravates me that we already did this,” she said.

“I don’t know what else could be presented. We already went through this process once and I thought we were going to trial.”

Aguilar is the only person charged in connection with Guillen’s murder. She is indicted on 11 counts for her involvement with Army Specialist Aaron Robinson in dismembering Guillen’s body before burying her remains in shallow graves along the Leon River.

The morning after Guillen’s remains were found on July 1, 2020, Robinson shot himself as officers attempted to make contact with him.

While it’s unclear what exactly will be presented in this second hearing, Luis Gonzales, the national vice chair of veterans’ affairs for LULAC, says it has to be for a good legal reason.

“Everyone’s entitled to due process,” he said.

“At the same token, I think enough is out there in the case that’s been filed and that should carry through. Prosecution should take place and we should get justice for Vanessa.”

Justice that Mayra says she’ll continue fighting for no matter what.

“I would have to see myself go to the courtroom again and see all this with my own eyes,” she said.

“I just hope the judge does make the right decision and sink some of this trouble.”

