CIEE host foreign exchange student for taste of texas hospitality

State Representative Doc Anderson and United States Representative Pete Sessions gather with...
State Representative Doc Anderson and United States Representative Pete Sessions gather with students from around the world.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
McGregor, Texas (KWTX) -Students from across the world gathered at Cavitt Caufield Center in McGregor, TX this afternoon for a taste of central Texas hospitality.

High school students from 18 different countries are a part of the Council On International Educational Exchange.

The non-profit organization has been promoting international education and exchange for over sixty years.

This was the first time all twenty-one foreign exchange students attending schools in central texas under the program were able to meet.

United States Representative Pete Sessions attended the civic event and expressed how important programs like this are.

“We believe that this match up with countries and students from around the world gives them a better idea about how great America is and expresses to them that America wants to be friends with the world we want and need the world to be safer,” said Sessions.

State Representative Doc Anderson congratulated each student for the hard work and dedication.

