Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A large fire displaced several residents of the Abbey Glenn apartments in the 700 block of south 4th Street in Waco early Saturday morning.

First units with the Waco Fire Department arrived on scene at 12:50 a.m. Flames could be seen coming through the roof of the apartment buildings.

Luckily no one was injured in the blaze but 16 apartments were effected and 15 families were displaced.

The Red Cross is currently assisting the people displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

