High winds cause damage across Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -High winds on Thursday caused major damage across Central Texas.

At the LuluBell’s Fall Market in Waco 11 vendor tents flew away after wind gusts of 50 miles per hour came through the market grounds in Waco’s Silo district.

“It’s been windy and all of a sudden gusts started coming through and lifted the canopy off of our tent,” said hat vendor Regina Rains. “We were scrambling holding four corners. Shelves started coming down the wind was blowing all of our merchandise and hats down the way. Yes, we were chasing everything, trying to hold on to the tent and chase merchandise,” she said.

Several vendors reported lost some of their merchandise knocked over by the winds. In the aftermath mangled up tents could be seen on the market grounds and many vendors kept the canopies off their tents.

In Killeen the city had to close a roadway at Vega Lane after a tree collapsed onto the roadway hitting multiple power lines and causing outages in the area. One man, Dale Wesselhoft, said the tree fell moments after he moved his car from underneath it.

“The good Lord was just looking out for me yesterday,” Wesselhoft said “because I was sitting underneath that tree and haven’t heard reports of any injuries related to the wind.

Officials across central Texas have reported no injuries related to the wind.

