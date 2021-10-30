Advertisement

High winds cause damage across Central Texas

Tree down in Killeen
Tree down in Killeen(Staff)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -High winds on Thursday caused major damage across Central Texas.

At the LuluBell’s Fall Market in Waco 11 vendor tents flew away after wind gusts of 50 miles per hour came through the market grounds in Waco’s Silo district.

“It’s been windy and all of a sudden gusts started coming through and lifted the canopy off of our tent,” said hat vendor Regina Rains. “We were scrambling holding four corners. Shelves started coming down the wind was blowing all of our merchandise and hats down the way. Yes, we were chasing everything, trying to hold on to the tent and chase merchandise,” she said.

Several vendors reported lost some of their merchandise knocked over by the winds. In the aftermath mangled up tents could be seen on the market grounds and many vendors kept the canopies off their tents.

In Killeen the city had to close a roadway at Vega Lane after a tree collapsed onto the roadway hitting multiple power lines and causing outages in the area. One man, Dale Wesselhoft, said the tree fell moments after he moved his car from underneath it.

“The good Lord was just looking out for me yesterday,” Wesselhoft said “because I was sitting underneath that tree and haven’t heard reports of any injuries related to the wind.

Officials across central Texas have reported no injuries related to the wind.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diego Valdez was in Downtown McGregor around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted the...
Central Texas town abuzz with excitement after Yellowstone logoed truck seen outside local shop
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Jose Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 23, was found dead around 2 a.m. August 12 in the parking lot of his...
Family of Waco UPS worker who died on the job files wrongful death lawsuit
McDonald's in Marlin, TX
Central Texas woman who is deaf says McDonald’s employees mocked her disability
File Graphic
Brazos Valley students charged after forcibly removing student’s clothing, documents say

Latest News

ROTC cadets gear up for summer camp in Fort Knox
ROTC cadets gear up for summer camp in Fort Knox
Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy honored in Washington D.C.
Fallen Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy honored in Washington D.C.
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021, file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
The Supreme Court will hear arguments over Texas’ near-total abortion ban Monday. Here’s what you need to know.
ROTC cadets work through a training exercise to prepare them for a summer camp at Fort Knox in...
Top ranking eyed as ROTC trains for Fort Knox camp