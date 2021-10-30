Advertisement

No. 16 Baylor defeats Texas

111th meeting between Baylor and Texas
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football...
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football game against Texas, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)(Sam Hodde | AP)
By Christopher Williams and Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In Baylor’s second morning game of the season, it took the Bears a few minutes to wake up.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw his second interception of the season on the opening drive for the Bears.

Texas converted that turnover into points with a ten yard touchdown strike from Casey Thompson to Joshua Moore.

The Baylor offense responded, putting together an eleven-play, 75 yard drive that was capped off with a trick play that saw wide receiver Tyquan Thornton throw the ball to fellow wide receiver R.J. Sneed who was wide open in the endzone.

Isaiah Hankins added a 38-yard field goal for Baylor to break the tie with just under a minute left in the first quarter, making it 10-7 Bears.

That lead did not last long. On the next possession the Longhorns scored on a 63 yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Xavier Worthy, putting UT on top 14-10.

The eventful first quarter was followed by an odd second quarter that featured nine combined possessions with only two punts, but zero points to show for it.

Baylor missed a field goal, turned the ball over on downs, punted, threw and interception, and had a one play possession before time expired in the half.

Baylor’s defense forced two turnovers in the quarter - a forced fumble, and a J.T. Woods interception.

The Bears trailed 14-10 at the break.

Texas scored on the opening drive of the second half to take a 21-10 lead.

Baylor would then score 21 straight points and held a 31-21 lead late in the fourth.

Texas added a field goal, but nothing else, so Baylor wins it 31-24.

