No. 16 Baylor defeats Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In Baylor’s second morning game of the season, it took the Bears a few minutes to wake up.

Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon threw his second interception of the season on the opening drive for the Bears.

Texas converted that turnover into points with a ten yard touchdown strike from Casey Thompson to Joshua Moore.

The Baylor offense responded, putting together an eleven-play, 75 yard drive that was capped off with a trick play that saw wide receiver Tyquan Thornton throw the ball to fellow wide receiver R.J. Sneed who was wide open in the endzone.

Isaiah Hankins added a 38-yard field goal for Baylor to break the tie with just under a minute left in the first quarter, making it 10-7 Bears.

That lead did not last long. On the next possession the Longhorns scored on a 63 yard touchdown pass from Thompson to Xavier Worthy, putting UT on top 14-10.

The eventful first quarter was followed by an odd second quarter that featured nine combined possessions with only two punts, but zero points to show for it.

Baylor missed a field goal, turned the ball over on downs, punted, threw and interception, and had a one play possession before time expired in the half.

Baylor’s defense forced two turnovers in the quarter - a forced fumble, and a J.T. Woods interception.

The Bears trailed 14-10 at the break.

Texas scored on the opening drive of the second half to take a 21-10 lead.

Baylor would then score 21 straight points and held a 31-21 lead late in the fourth.

Texas added a field goal, but nothing else, so Baylor wins it 31-24.

