Advertisement

Spooktacular Weather For Halloween with Scary Rain Chances Soon

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’ll be a great evening across Central Texas with temperatures dipping to the low 60′s after sunset, before we get morning lows in the mid to upper 40′s. Halloween is looking spooktacular with highs around 80° in the afternoon under sunny skies. Dew points stay nice and low as well. We dip to the low to mid 70′s to start Sunday evening before cooling to the low 60′s around 10pm, so the weather will be perfect for Trick-or-Treating.

The nice weather continues into the work week with highs in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon. However, another cold front arrives on Wednesday, and we can expect scattered showers most of the afternoon. Some of the rain will linger into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be dry with highs only reaching the upper 50′s! We warm back into the mid 60′s next weekend, and we’ll also get an extra hour of sleep!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Diego Valdez was in Downtown McGregor around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted the...
Central Texas town abuzz with excitement after Yellowstone logoed truck seen outside local shop
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Jose Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 23, was found dead around 2 a.m. August 12 in the parking lot of his...
Family of Waco UPS worker who died on the job files wrongful death lawsuit
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest

Latest News

Nice and Spooky For Halloween with Eerie Rain Chances Later On
A Spooktacular Forecast For Your Halloween with Scary Rain Chances Mid-Week
fastcast
Not-So-Spooky Weather For This Halloweekend!
Not-So-Spooky Weather For Your Halloween Weekend But We Do Have Rain Next Week