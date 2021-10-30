Spooktacular Weather For Halloween with Scary Rain Chances Soon

It’ll be a great evening across Central Texas with temperatures dipping to the low 60′s after sunset, before we get morning lows in the mid to upper 40′s. Halloween is looking spooktacular with highs around 80° in the afternoon under sunny skies. Dew points stay nice and low as well. We dip to the low to mid 70′s to start Sunday evening before cooling to the low 60′s around 10pm, so the weather will be perfect for Trick-or-Treating.

The nice weather continues into the work week with highs in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon. However, another cold front arrives on Wednesday, and we can expect scattered showers most of the afternoon. Some of the rain will linger into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be dry with highs only reaching the upper 50′s! We warm back into the mid 60′s next weekend, and we’ll also get an extra hour of sleep!

