Temple: 8th Annual Ride for a Child raises funds for victims of child abuse

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A group of motorcyclists and parents are raised money for victims of child abuse with the 8th annual Ride for a Child fundraiser Saturday in Temple.

According to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, more than 90% of children were abused by someone they know and trust.

For nearly ten years, Nicole Shaw and Jimmy Wheeler have been raising awareness about the issue. When Shaw first became aware of the problem, she knew something had to be done.

“We want to make sure they have a roof over their head, food, clothes and the right adult supervision to guide them,” she said.

“A mother had six kids and killed one of her children. That really effected the other kids in the foster home... for them to lose a sibling, seeing them go through that and seeing their hurt and hearing their stories, it’s very mind blowing. You don’t want to hear those types of things.”

Together, she and Wheeler began the long journey partnering with motorcycle groups to start the fundraiser.

All funds go towards child abuse prevention and recovery programs in the area.

Since the event began, they’ve also had opportunities to take the children out for fun activities.

“I had an opportunity to go bowling with some of them,” Wheeler said.

“It’s important to see the impact that has in taking them out of the shelter and just go do things while not thinking about the past or what happened to them.”

Over eight years, they’ve been able to raise more than $100,000. While Shaw is proud of what they’ve accomplished so far, she argues there’s still more work to be done.

“To give them that one on one attention, that affection, things that they need that are missing, it makes me feel good that I’m able to give back,” she said.

Anyone who’d like to donate to the organization can visit Ride for a Child’s Facebook page.

