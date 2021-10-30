Temple holds fire safety day

Temple, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Fire and Rescue hosted a Fire Safety Day at the Central Fire Station in downtown Temple.

Participants got the chance to learn about fire safety through demonstrations, presentations, and other activities.

“This is the perfect time for residents to tour a local fire station and learn about fire safety,” said Santos Soto, Temple Fire & Rescue Public Information Officer.

Temple Fire and Rescue postponed its Fire Safety Day event from earlier in the month due to weather.

" We always love interacting with the community and more so the kids and seeing their faces light up whenever they see that fire truck or see us sitting there talking to them,” said Soto.

Families dressed up in their favorite costumes for a costume party, and firefighters handed out candy.

