Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl in Washington

Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the...
Amber Alert: Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning from the Vancouver, Washington area. The suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza, police say.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (Gray News) - Police in Washington issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing girl.

Brianna Rodriguez, 2 years old, has been missing since Sunday morning. She has black hair and is approximately 50 pounds.

According to the alert, the suspect is Gustavo Villalobos-Carranza. He is wanted for kidnapping in the first degree and felony harassment.

There also is information that he may have harmed the victim.

They are believed to be traveling in a 2018 gray Mitsubishi Outlander with Washington plate number BUV0729.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vancouver Police Department at 360-487-7400 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar gets second hearing set to dismiss indictment
Tree down in Killeen
High winds cause damage across Central Texas
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest

Latest News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders tackle climate change as summit ends
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
American Airlines cancels hundreds of flights over Halloween weekend
Sustainable aviation fuels, or SAFs, are fuels made from renewable energy sources. They could...
Air industry seeks to tackle emissions crisis