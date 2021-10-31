Advertisement

Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Diego Valdez was in Downtown McGregor around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning when he spotted the...
Central Texas town abuzz with excitement after Yellowstone logoed truck seen outside local shop
Jose Cruz Rodriguez, Jr., 23, was found dead around 2 a.m. August 12 in the parking lot of his...
Family of Waco UPS worker who died on the job files wrongful death lawsuit
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
A sign reading "Let's go Brandon" is displayed on the railing in the first half of an NCAA...
How ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ became code for insulting Joe Biden
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4...
Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series
U.S. President Joe Biden, bottom left, poses with other leaders for the family photo of the G20...
Biden scores win at first G20 as president