Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A small bakery in Harker Heights is on a national stage after being featured on the Food Network show ‘Halloween Wars’ baking competition show. Lilian ‘Lily” Halabi who owns Lily’s Cakes was asked to be on the show. From the first episode her team has been winning challenges. They’ve made it to the finale round which airs on Sunday at 8p.m. where they must defeat another team to win the $25,000 prize.

Halabi said her passion for cakes started from her making cakes for her children and family. Although she was talented, she said she didn’t imagine her hobby would turn into a full on bakery now celebrating it’s 9th anniversary. She also didn’t think her hobby would land her on a nation platform on The Food Network.

“It’s crazy because this is something you’ve been watching these competitions and all of a sudden you are in front of the judges in the studio and you are one of them competing,” said Halabi.

While still exciting, Halabi has been in the Food Network studios a few times before.

“I won Holiday Wars. I also did Winner Cake all, I didn’t win that one. Then I was a judge on Buddy versus Duff and now I’m a competitor on Halloween wars.

Halabi and her team ‘Ghosts with the Most’ have won several challenges throughout the season. She turns their huge spooky cakes from the show into cupcake versions which she sells in her shop for local fans to enjoy.

“People are so cute they come in and they’re like oh my gosh we saw it on TV. It feels good,” Halabi said.

Since the show filmed months ago Halabi already knows if her team won but she has to keep that a secre.

To find out, you can tune into the finale of Halloween Wars on the Food Network on Sunday, Halloween night at 8 p.m.

