A Nice Scarecast For All Hallows Eve Before Rain Arrives Mid-Week

It’ll be a bootiful evening for trick-or-treating with temperatures dipping to the mid to upper 60′s to low 70′s around sunset, closing out the evening in the low 60′s. We cool to around 50° Monday morning, with abundant sunshine bringing highs into the upper 70′s during the afternoon, although some of you may hit 80°. The nice weather continues through Tuesday before our next cold front arrives on Wednesday.

A couple spotty showers will pass through Tuesday night, but scattered showers are expected for most of your Wednesday. The showers linger into Thursday morning, drying up in the afternoon. However, clouds will linger behind the front, keeping highs in the mid 50′s for many of us Thursday afternoon. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 60′s next weekend, with another front possible next Sunday.

