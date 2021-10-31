Advertisement

Nice and Spooky For Halloween with Eerie Rain Chances Later On

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Halloween is looking spooktacular with highs around 80° in the afternoon under sunny skies. Dew points stay nice and low as well. We dip to the low to mid 70′s to start Sunday evening before cooling to the low 60′s around 10pm, so the weather will be perfect for Trick-or-Treating.

The nice weather continues into the work week with highs in the upper 70′s Monday afternoon. However, another cold front arrives on Wednesday, and we can expect scattered showers most of the afternoon. Some of the rain will linger into Thursday morning, but by the afternoon we’ll be dry with highs only reaching the upper 50′s! We warm back into the mid 60′s next weekend, and we’ll also get an extra hour of sleep!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar gets second hearing set to dismiss indictment
Tree down in Killeen
High winds cause damage across Central Texas
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest

Latest News

Nice and Spooky For Halloween with Eerie Rain Chances Later On
FastCast
Spooktacular Weather For Halloween with Scary Rain Chances Soon
A Spooktacular Forecast For Your Halloween with Scary Rain Chances Mid-Week
fastcast
Not-So-Spooky Weather For This Halloweekend!