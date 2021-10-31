Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Halloween party in Texas

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later...
The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — Police in eastern Texas say a shooting at a Halloween party left one man dead and nine other people wounded.

Texarkana police say in a news release that the shooting happened late Saturday at an event center.

It is estimated that a couple hundred people were in attendance.

The 10 people who were shot went to two hospitals for treatment. A 20-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The other injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter has not been taken into custody.

Texarkana is a city located on the border of Texas, about 180 miles east of Dallas.

