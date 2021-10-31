Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen early Sunday morning.

The Killeen Police Department was called just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, to the 1200 block Middleton Street because of a shooting, according to a news release. Officers arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

One man, a 39-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man, a 43-year-old, was taken to a hospital in Temple and remains in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation found both were inside a home in the area when an argument started. Both pulled out their handguns and shot at each other, according to KPD.

Police have not released the identities of the men involved. No other information is available at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.