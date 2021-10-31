Woman continues to honor Veterans after husband passes away

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -One woman is on a mission to help honor local veterans who have dedicated much of their lives to serving the United States.

Shirley Sims’ husband served in the U.S. Marine corps during the Vietnam war.

In 2015, Sims says she wanted to honor her husband to pass away on the morning of October 31.

That’s when Sims decided that every year on October 31, she would open her home to honor his service.

Last year she decided to move the service to her front yard due to covid -19.

She says all veterans should be honored no matter what branch they were in.

“I thank them from the Army, Navy, Marine Air Force, all that are serving this country and is just so much in my heart that what they’re doing for this country and laying down their life, they deserve more,” said Shirley Sims.

She tells News 10 that she is looking forward to holding another service on veterans day.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.