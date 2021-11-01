Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead
Lily Halabi
Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism

Latest News

FILE - Jon Bon Jovi performs at the fifth annual Love Rocks NYC concert to benefit God's Love...
Jon Bon Jovi tests positive for COVID-19, cancels concert
A police boat patrols the waters next to the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26...
LIVE: World leaders take center stage at climate talks
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
LIVE: White House COVID-19 briefing