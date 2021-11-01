Advertisement

College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff

Zachary Pfluger, 27
Zachary Pfluger, 27(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have identified Zachary Pfluger, 27, as the alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff.

According to court documents, the victim was planning to go to a wedding and stopped by Pfluger’s apartment on Atlas Pear Drive. The victim says Pfluger was offended by what he was wearing and that’s why he shot him.

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

The victim called 911 and authorities were able to get him out of the apartment and to the hospital.

Authorities say that’s when Pfluger barricaded himself inside his bedroom. At one point he reportedly opened the door and fired at officers in the hallway.

Pfluger reportedly surrendered after 7 hours of negotiations. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead
Lily Halabi
Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
State constitutional amendments address pandemic concerns, tax exemptions
Waco ISD
Waco, Connally school districts planning improvements, but need taxpayer support
McLennan and Bell County election officials say turnout has been low this year.
Some COVID-19 precautions still in place for Election Day
Surveillance video shows a suspect accused of a robbing a business owner in Temple on Oct. 31.
Temple business owner robbed at gunpoint