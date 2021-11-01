College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have identified Zachary Pfluger, 27, as the alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff.

According to court documents, the victim was planning to go to a wedding and stopped by Pfluger’s apartment on Atlas Pear Drive. The victim says Pfluger was offended by what he was wearing and that’s why he shot him.

Police say Pfluger shot the victim three times with a shotgun in the chest, abdomen, and pelvic areas.

The victim called 911 and authorities were able to get him out of the apartment and to the hospital.

Authorities say that’s when Pfluger barricaded himself inside his bedroom. At one point he reportedly opened the door and fired at officers in the hallway.

Pfluger reportedly surrendered after 7 hours of negotiations. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault against a public servant.

