Early morning fire sends child and adult to hospital

A child and an adult were injured in an early morning apartment fire in the 500 block of Wyoming St in Killeen.(Eric Franklin (KWTX))
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A child and an adult were injured in an early morning apartment fire in the 500 block of Wyoming St in Killeen.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time but KWTX has learned that they are are in stable condition.

The call came in to the Killeen Fire Department at 3:46 a.m.

Once on scene the Killeen fire department was able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

Two of the eight apartment units are uninhabitable due to fire damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

