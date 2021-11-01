Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a three-alarm fire Sunday night.

Sherman Fire-Rescue Asst. Chief Chris Olson said firefighters responded to a fire alarm at 7:45 p.m. Sunday and fought flames for over three hours before the fire was under control around 11 p.m.

Olson said Monday morning that 17 businesses inside Kelly Square have been impacted by the fire, with many dealing with damaged and destroyed products.

We are devastated for all the businesses located inside Kelly Square in downtown Sherman. The fire last night has meant... Posted by Downtown Sherman NOW on Monday, November 1, 2021

Sherman, Denison, Howe, Pottsboro, Whitewright and NTRA fire crews all responded Sunday night, and dozens of onlookers, some still in their Halloween costumes, were standing by in the courthouse lawn.

Olson said Monday it started on the first floor and appears to be electrical.

Sherman Fire-Rescue said they plan to provide a briefing later Monday with more information.

This story is developing. Stay with KXII for the latest.

Last night at 19:49, Gunter was toned out for mutual aid with Sherman Fire - Rescue. Also toned out to assist were... Posted by Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Sunday, October 31, 2021

