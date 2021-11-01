Advertisement

Four arrested following high speed chase through central Texas

High speed chase
High speed chase(WALB)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday (10/30) a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger for a traffic violation.

As the Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Dodge sped away at a high rate of speed and attempted to elude the Trooper.

The Dodge crossed into Mills County continuing northbound on US-183. Once inside of Mills County the Trooper observed what appeared to be narcotics being tossed out of the vehicle onto the roadway.

The vehicle drove through Goldthwaite at a high rate of speed continuing to throw out what was believed to be illegal contraband and narcotics.

The Dodge’s tires were disabled by a Mills County Deputy using a tire deflation system bringing the pursuit to a safe ending.

The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound right of way of US 84 near MP-594.

Four individuals fled into a pasture once the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as, Keelan Ali Jones, 17 year-old of San Angelo, Texas.

The passengers were identified as Kaden Alonzo Jones, 17 year-old male from San Angelo, Texas, 18 year-old Brandon Deshawn Lewis of San Angelo, Texas, and 23 year-old Alexis Michelle Tijerina from Ft. Worth, Texas.

All four individuals where apprehended by law enforcement and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead
Lily Halabi
Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism

Latest News

The Biden administration has asked the Supreme Court to block a Texas law banning most...
Key U.S. Supreme Court justices express concern about Texas abortion law’s enforcement
Killeen fire fighters battle blaze at local apartment.
Early morning fire sends a mother and her child to the hospital
Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square
The original Carver was built in 1956 and, after some later additions, was about 127,000 square...
Waco ISD releases first rendering of new G.W. Carver Middle School