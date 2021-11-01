Four arrested following high speed chase through central Texas

MILLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - On Saturday (10/30) a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on a red Dodge Charger for a traffic violation.

As the Trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop, the Dodge sped away at a high rate of speed and attempted to elude the Trooper.

The Dodge crossed into Mills County continuing northbound on US-183. Once inside of Mills County the Trooper observed what appeared to be narcotics being tossed out of the vehicle onto the roadway.

The vehicle drove through Goldthwaite at a high rate of speed continuing to throw out what was believed to be illegal contraband and narcotics.

The Dodge’s tires were disabled by a Mills County Deputy using a tire deflation system bringing the pursuit to a safe ending.

The vehicle came to a stop on the eastbound right of way of US 84 near MP-594.

Four individuals fled into a pasture once the vehicle came to a stop.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as, Keelan Ali Jones, 17 year-old of San Angelo, Texas.

The passengers were identified as Kaden Alonzo Jones, 17 year-old male from San Angelo, Texas, 18 year-old Brandon Deshawn Lewis of San Angelo, Texas, and 23 year-old Alexis Michelle Tijerina from Ft. Worth, Texas.

All four individuals where apprehended by law enforcement and charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

