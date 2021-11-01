Advertisement

Gary Patterson out at TCU after 22 seasons coaching Horned Frogs

FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2012, file photo, TCU head coach Gary Patterson yells from the sideline...
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2012, file photo, TCU head coach Gary Patterson yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Grambling State in Fort Worth, Texas. Everything seemed to go so perfect in a season opener for the 16th-ranked Frogs. Coach Patterson showed them mistakes on film and used a fresh reminder courtesy of fellow Big 12 team Oklahoma State, which followed an opening 84-0 win with a three-touchdown loss on the road. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)(LM Otero | AP)
By CBS DFS Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – TCU head football coach Gary Patterson and the university have agreed to mutually part ways during his 22nd season leading the program, the university confirmed Sunday night, Oct. 31.

Special assistant to the head coach Jerry Kill is set to take over as interim coach for the rest of the 2021 season.

Coach Patterson, 61, has the most wins of any coach in TCU history with 181.

His best season was 2014 when he led the Horned Frogs to a 12-1 record.

The Horned Frogs lost 31-12 to Kansas State on Saturday and dropped to 3-5 on the season including 1-4 in the Big 12.

Next Saturday’s game against 13th-ranked Baylor will be the first without Patterson on the TCU coaching staff since 1997.

TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeremiah Donati released the following statement on Coach Patterson:

“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football. We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community. Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics. Chancellor (Victor) Boschini and I met with Coach Patterson today and mutually agreed that the time has come for a new voice and leadership in our football program. We asked him to continue on as our head coach for the remainder of the season, and take on a different role in 2022, but he believed it was in the team’s and TCU’s best interests to begin the transition immediately. We respect Coach Patterson’s perspective and will move forward in that direction. I’ve asked Jerry Kill to serve as interim head coach, and he has accepted the role for the remainder of the season. Coach Patterson will assist TCU in the transition to take place.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar gets second hearing set to dismiss indictment
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Tree down in Killeen
High winds cause damage across Central Texas

Latest News

Slovacek's Xtra Hot Plays Week 10
Week 10 Slovacek’s Xtra Hot Plays
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon (11) warms up on the sideline before an NCAA college football...
No. 16 Baylor comes from behind to defeat Texas
Abbott beats Aquilla
Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Abbott continues perfect season with big win over rival Aquilla
Ashley Vensel doesn't let her diabetes stop her from being one of UMHB's best soccer players
Diabetic soccer player doesn’t let disease slow her down