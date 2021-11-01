Advertisement

New York gun law in the crosshairs at the Supreme Court

By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Supreme Court will review its first gun case in a decade when justices set their sights on a 108-year-old New York concealed carry restriction.

To legally carry a concealed handgun In New York, you have to prove doing so is necessary for your safety.

Tom King, president of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and a pair of his members argue the right to bear arms doesn’t end at your front door. Their case will be heard by the Supreme Court Wednesday.

“What New York State is doing is unconstitutional,” King said in a recent interview.

Other than violent felons, King would not say who should not be allowed to carry, brushing aside concerns that more guns in public spaces might lead to more violence.

“Maybe it’s time to see what happens if the average man has the ability to protect himself,” he said.

Seven states have laws like New York’s. Even if the justices limit their decision to just this case, legal experts on both sides of the question expect policymakers across the country to take notice and tailor their laws.

More than 80 groups submitted their own arguments to the court, including the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

“This is about the future of our country and our safety,” said Brady President Kris Brown.

Brown saud background checks and firearm licensing are the best tools governments have to prevent gun death and injury. She argued the second amendment must be balanced with every other promise in the constitution.

“All Americans deserve to live safely, securely, have the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” she said.

While there’s no shortage of legal arguments in this case, there are relatively few previous Supreme Court rulings for guidance.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead
Lily Halabi
Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism

Latest News

NAACP tells professional athletes to avoid moving to Texas
The Texas National Guard is massively increasing resources and troops at the U.S.-Mexico...
Texas National Guard cuts tuition benefits in order to pay for increased role securing border
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas House committee to investigate school districts’ books on race and sexuality
FILE: Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday,...
Texas Gov. Abbott signs law restricting transgender students in school sports
Delta-8
CBD stores say state has offered no guidance after decision to make Delta-8 products illegal