Significant weather change coming tomorrow and Wednesday!

We have seen some sunny and beautiful weather the last few days, but BIG changes are moving in with our next cold front. Tuesday will be the transition day, as our cold front will slowly push south. High temperatures Tuesday entirely depend on where the front ends up during the day. Areas north of the front will stay in the 60s, while areas south of the front will likely make it into the 70s. The really cold and wet weather moves in on Wednesday!

Highs Wednesday will only make it into the mid-to-upper 50s in most locations, with a 70% chance for rain. On average we are looking at around .5″ to 1.5″ of rain for most locations out of this event. Most of the rain will move out Wednesday night, but the chilly weather will stick around to end out the workweek. Highs Thursday will be mainly in the mid-50s, with breezy north winds running 10-20 mph. The coldest mornings of the week will arrive Friday and Saturday morning, as some locations could dip into the upper 30s.

We will gradually see temperatures rebound as we move through the weekend and into early next week.

