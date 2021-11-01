Significant weather change coming tomorrow and Wednesday!

With some cool morning temperatures and mild to warm afternoon highs, Halloween weekend was wonderful across Central Texas! Phenomenal weather will be around through the remainder of the day today before a significant change in our weather arrives Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front sinks in. No weather woes today thanks to abundant sunshine and mild temperatures. We’ll kick off the morning in the low-to-mid 50s with only a few stray high clouds. Temperatures should warm steadily, reaching the low-to-near mid 70s by the lunch hour. Late-day highs will reach the upper 70s with a few low 80s popping up too. A weak front is stalled overhead right now and will drift north throughout the day allowing for today’s warm temperatures. The front should ease back into Central Texas tomorrow into Wednesday and drop temperatures well below normal for a few days.

High temperatures Tuesday entirely depend on where the front ends up during the day. It’s likely that the front will be through a good portion of our area. High temperatures for most should only climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. However, high temperatures could potentially only reach the low 60s in parts of Hill, Bosque, Hamilton, and Mills County where chilly air may arrive first. There’s also a chance that if the front doesn’t reach us until Tuesday night or Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. It’s more likely than not that the front slowly sinks in tomorrow so the warmer weather is unlikely. Tuesday should be a generally partly-to-mostly cloudy day with some sunshine here and there. Isolated sprinkles are possible during the morning with maybe a low chance of a stray shower in the afternoon.

Regardless of where the front ends up being Tuesday evening, we’re expecting chilly air to move in Tuesday night into Wednesday as an upper-level storm system clips our area. Even after temperatures start to fall, we’re expecting rain to fall and rain chances are high, close to 60% Wednesday. Timing of Wednesday’s rain depends on where the front is at the start of the day, but as of now, it looks like the highest rain chances may be for the first half of the day. Rain may be steady at times but it shouldn’t rain all day long and there should be some dry time here and there. Rain could potentially linger into Thursday morning but most of the area will dry out by Wednesday night. Temperatures should start out in the low-to-mid 50s Wednesday morning (with maybe some upper 40s) and will likely only warm into the mid-50s thanks to the clouds and the rain. After the rain ends Wednesday night, overnight lows drop into the mid-40s, however mostly cloudy skies Thursday should once again keep highs in the mid-50s. Sunshine returns Friday and we’ll get those highs back into the low 60s but not after spending a few hours in the mid-to-upper 30s Friday morning! Although overnight lows may be just a bit too warm for frost in the cities, more rural locations may start out the day with frost. No need to cover the plants or bring them inside just yet, but be aware that may be a necessity for some later this week. We should gradually warm back up this weekend and into next week too with highs in the low-to-mid 70s after Sunday with morning lows in the 40s and 50s. No other rain is in the forecast after Thursday.

