Some COVID-19 precautions still in place for Election Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Election Day is Tuesday, and if Central Texans didn’t cast their votes early, they can expect a pretty straightforward process at the polls.

In McLennan and Bell County, all of the polling centers will be open, so voters can head to any location, regardless of where they live in the county.

Both McLennan and Bell County said the turnout has been low this year.

“In the past two weeks we’ve had a 1.7 percent turnout, so we don’t expect it to be too busy, but at least it will be steady come Election Day,” said Jeannette Compean, deputy elections administrator for Bell County. “We encourage all voters to come out and vote, if you don’t vote, you don’t make a difference.”

Regardless of where you vote, you’ll need to bring a photo ID to the polls. All voters will see the statewide amendments, and then depending on where you live, you may see a variety of city and school district elections.

McLennan County elections administrator Jared Goldsmith said voters will see the same precautions that have been in place since last summer.

“We are still cleaning machines in between voters, we also have one time use pens, so when you go to sign in, you can keep that pen when you sign your name, and we’re giving everybody a pencil to manipulate the machine,” Goldsmith said.

Masks and social distancing is recommended in both McLennan and Bell County. Compean said they will not be handing out pencils to vote, but staff will be cleaning the machines between each voter.

The polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

