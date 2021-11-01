Advertisement

Southwest investigates pilot who used ‘Brandon’ phrase

President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Southwest Airlines said Sunday it is conducting an internal investigation after one of its pilots used a phrase that’s become a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden during the pilot’s greeting to passengers over the plane’s public address system last week.

The airline announced its investigation after The Associated Press reported the incident in a story about the growing use of the phrase “Let’s go, Brandon,” an aphorism in conservative circles for a vulgarity targeting Biden.

The pilot’s use of the phrase drew audible gasps from some passengers on the flight from Houston to Albuquerque on Friday. An AP reporter was on the flight.

The airline said in a statement it would “address the situation directly with any Employee involved while continuing to remind all Employees that public expression of personal opinions while on duty is unacceptable.”

“Southwest does not condone Employees sharing their personal political opinions while on the job serving our Customers, and one Employee’s individual perspective should not be interpreted as the viewpoint of Southwest and its collective 54,000 Employees,” the statement said.

The phrase took off after an Oct. 2 incident at a NASCAR race in Alabama won by Brandon Brown, a 28-year-old driver who was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter.

The crowd behind Brown was chanting something, and the reporter suggested they were saying “Let’s go, Brandon” to cheer the driver. But it became increasingly clear to viewers that they were saying, “F—- Joe Biden.”

Some conservatives have pointed to the episode as an example of U.S. media covering for Biden. Since then, the phrase has been uttered on the House floor by a Republican lawmaker and used frequently by Biden critics on social media and at protests to slam the Democratic president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Cecily Aguilar and Vanessa Guillen
Cecily Aguilar gets second hearing set to dismiss indictment
State lawmakers have updated the Farm Animal Liability Act to provide better protection to...
Thousands of Central Texas ranchers are ordering these signs to protect themselves from animal accidents
Caldwell High School students walked out in protest of how the district is allowing four...
Caldwell pep rally postponed due to tension following students arrest
Tree down in Killeen
High winds cause damage across Central Texas

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
Widow of Sergeant Louis Sims displays his medals October 31st to Honor her late husband.
Woman continues to honor Veterans after husband’s 2015 death