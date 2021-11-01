State constitutional amendments address pandemic concerns, tax exemptions

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas state constitution is being revised once again—voters have the chance to share their thoughts on eight amendments.

The eight amendments cover a variety of topics, from rodeo raffles and religious services to tax exemptions and caregivers for people in nursing and long term care facilities. Here’s a look at two of the proposed amendments.

PROPOSITION 6

Last year, families around the state were left without a way to see their loved ones in person, when nursing homes and long term care facilities closed to the public.

Proposition 6 would change that. According to the amendment, residents of certain facilities have the right to an essential caregiver, and the facility can’t prohibit in-person visits from that person.

If the amendment passes, the legislature would be able to provide guidelines to these facilities to establish policies and procedures.

The Texas Health Care Association said it worked with the legislature on this proposition before and during the session.

President and CEO Kevin Warren said they wanted to find a balance between making sure family members stay connected, while still allowing facilities to take steps if a community health risk does come up.

Warren says the pandemic impacted residents, families and caregivers across the board.

“The staff, in essence became extended family, and tried to help and work with these residents to connect the residents and families through social media outlets through window visits,” Warren said. “But it really took a toll, and so we’re that’s why we think that this this is a positive step forward.”

Warren says this amendment is related to Senate Bill 25, which passed during the regular session. As part of the bill, facilities can petition to suspend visits for up to a week if there is a serious community health risk.

PROPOSITION 8

Proposition 8 would extend property tax exemptions to the surviving spouse of a member of the military killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

That’s a little different than what’s in place now. Currently, the exemption is only in place for the surviving spouse of a military member killed in action.

It doesn’t apply to a soldier on Fort Hood, or anywhere else in Texas, who might die in a training accident or car crash. This amendment would change that.

Senator Brian Birdwell, who is a veteran, said this is something he supported on the floor, and on the ballot.

Senator Birdwell said the same economic challenges still exist, regardless of how the service member was killed.

“The active military member that is serving, but killed, tragically is just as deceased as the one that is killed in theater,’ Senator Birdwell said. “So it was a sense of compassion for the spouse of the surviving spouse of the individual killed just by the the normal day to day risks of life.”

According to an analysis of the amendment, this exemption would apply to fewer than 10 families a year.

There are eight amendments on the ballot, and this is how they will appear:

PROPOSITION 1 - “The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.”

PROPOSITION 2 - “The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.”

PROPOSITION 3 - “The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.”

PROPOSITION 4 - “The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”

PROPOSITION 5 - “The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.”

PROPOSITION 6 - “The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.”

PROPOSITION 7 - “The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.”

PROPOSITION 8 - “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.”

Voters can find more information about the different amendments on the Secretary of State’s website or from the Texas Tribune.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.