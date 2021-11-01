Student sets up altar as Day of the Dead learning opportunity

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An area college student is working to share a little bit of his culture with many of the people on the Texas A&M University Central Texas campus.

He is doing it on the widely celebrated Day of the Day and has set up an altar on campus for everyone to see. He is even inviting students and staff to take a part in the memorial.

The altars are set up to memorialize loved ones and celebrate them. They may be set up inside of homes or in some parts of Latin America on mass display.

“I wanted to introduce the other students here in the community to what the tradition of the Day of the Dead was,” said Salvador Flores-Castelan.

But the one set up on the TAMUCT campus is being used as a learning opportunity. It is a way to teach people about the melding of Catholic and Native American traditions.

“It is actually something that we can show and the folks can interact, see and have more experience with,” said Flores-Castelan.

Typically, the altars are set up for family members.

But, Flores-Castelan thought it more appropriate to use a community member, former firefighter Jose Negrete who died after a battle with cancer in 2020.

“We thought he was the perfect person since he belonged to the community, he worked for the community, he gave his life for the good of the community,” said Flores-Castelan.

Planning for the altar took a few weeks. After six hours of work, he was able to have it ready to display for the public.

“When I was building this, I was feeling a little sentimental and was like, ‘I’m not related to this person,” said Flores-Castelan. “But it was just an act of remembering all the experiences I had with classmates.”

But building these are nothing new to him, he used to make them as a child in Mexico.

“Usually there’s a competition every year when we would do altars that are 7 by 8 meters and two stories high,” said Flores-Castelan.

His altar will stay up until Wednesday.

In the meantime, anyone on campus is welcome to bring a photo of their loved ones and set them on a table next to the altar, which is set up on the second floor of Heritage Hall.

“When I started explaining to my other classmates, some of them got inspired,” said Flores-Castelan. “They’re going to bring some of the pictures of their relatives to expose to everybody else.”

