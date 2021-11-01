Advertisement

Temple business owner robbed at gunpoint

Surveillance video shows a suspect accused of a robbing a business owner in Temple on Oct. 31.
Surveillance video shows a suspect accused of a robbing a business owner in Temple on Oct. 31.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a robbery suspect who allegedly threatened a business owner with a gun before taking his money.

Officers with Temple police were called Sunday, Oct. 31, to the 500 block of North 3rd Street.

The owner of the business told police he just placed a bag of money in the back of his truck when the suspect walked up to him. The suspect allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded the money, then took off after it was handed over.

The owner of the business was not injured.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man between 25-and-30-years-old. At the time he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes or boots, and a black mask.

Those with an information are asked to call Temple police’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

Posted by Temple Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

Posted by Temple Police Department on Sunday, October 31, 2021

