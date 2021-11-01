Waco, Connally school districts planning improvements, but need taxpayer support

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Across Central Texas, several school districts are turning to bonds to renovate schools and build new ones.

Waco ISD has a $355 million bond on the ballot. The plan is to replace Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary School.

It would also pay for renovations at South Waco Elementary School.

The bond is expected to raise the district’s tax rate by about ten cents per $100. The current tax rate is $1.24.

The district estimates that the average home is worth $130,561 dollars, so for that homeowner, the yearly tax bill is $1,625, or about $135 a month.

If the bond passes, the tax rate would go to about a $1.34, and taxes would increase by about $11, to around $146 a month.

A local accounting professor says bonds are a common way to pay for improvements.

“Everything costs money, right, so they need to raise this money. How do they raise it? They raise it from this debt financing, which is the bond,” said Dr. Ankita Singhvi, a visiting professor of accounting at Texas A&M University, Central Texas. “Right, so they release this bond, and keep in mind that the bond, the city dwellers don’t have to pay on that bond until somebody actually buys it.”

Connally ISD also has a bond on the ballot this year. The district has a $39 million bond, which according to the district website, would be used to build an elementary school.

The district said the new school will help with overcrowding and update the learning environment for students. It would also improve safety at the elementary school, and save the district money used for maintenance and operations.

Right now, the district’s tax rate is around $1.22 per $100, so that means for a home worth $150,000, homeowners would pay about $152 dollars in property taxes.

If the bond passes, the district said taxes would increase by about $17.50 a month, so the average homeowner would be paying around $170 a month.

The district said the tax rate has dropped over 15 cents since 2017.

Dr. Singhvi said when districts pay back money sooner, the residents save money.

“Connally ISD actually repaid the debt, beforehand, I think, eight years before they were actually due for it,” Dr. Singhvi said. “So that saved the citizens, the people who live there around this ISD a lot of money.”

To give some perspective on other school district tax rates in the area:

Belton: $1.34

Killeen: $1.04

Temple: $1.23

Midway: $1.16

China Spring: $1.26

La Vega: $1.26

Lorena: $1.20

Robinson: $1.17

