Advertisement

Waco ISD releases first rendering of new G.W. Carver Middle School

The original Carver was built in 1956 and, after some later additions, was about 127,000 square...
The original Carver was built in 1956 and, after some later additions, was about 127,000 square feet. The new building would be 184,000 square feet with space for 1,060 students - large enough to serve the students currently zoned to both Carver and Indian Spring.(Waco ISD)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has released the first images of a the potentially new G.W. Carver Middle School.

A bond to build a new G.W. Carver Middle School is on Tuesday’s election ballot after a fire destroyed the old school and displaced hundreds of students in July.

The $355 million in bonds are to help fund construction of a new campus as well as three others and renovate a fifth.

New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School
New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School(Waco ISD)

According to Waco ISD the original Carver was built in 1956 and, after some later additions, was about 127,000 square feet.

New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School
New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School(Waco ISD)

The new building would be 184,000 square feet with space for 1,060 students. That is said to be large enough to serve the students currently zoned to both Carver and Indian Spring.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Police: Argument leads to Killeen shooting, leaves 1 dead
Lily Halabi
Local baker competes in finale of The Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars’
Visible flames coming from the roof of the Abbey Glenn Apartments in Waco.
Early morning fire erupts at local apartment complex
Grocery, convenience stores facing beer shortage
Texans can now legally buy alcohol before noon on Sundays
A local community is planning to start a petition and gain help from Representative Brad...
Community pushes to save Maxdale Bridge from vandalism

Latest News

Over a dozen businesses inside Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square were impacted by a major fire...
Fire devastates Downtown Sherman’s Kelly Square
Connally ISD has a $39 million bond on the November ballot, and the district hopes to build a...
Breaking down the Connally ISD bond
Zachary Pfluger, 27
College Station police identify alleged shooter in Sunday’s standoff
Source: KLTV Staff
State constitutional amendments address pandemic concerns, tax exemptions