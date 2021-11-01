Waco ISD releases first rendering of new G.W. Carver Middle School

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD has released the first images of a the potentially new G.W. Carver Middle School.

A bond to build a new G.W. Carver Middle School is on Tuesday’s election ballot after a fire destroyed the old school and displaced hundreds of students in July.

The $355 million in bonds are to help fund construction of a new campus as well as three others and renovate a fifth.

New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School (Waco ISD)

According to Waco ISD the original Carver was built in 1956 and, after some later additions, was about 127,000 square feet.

New designs for G.W. Carver Middle School (Waco ISD)

The new building would be 184,000 square feet with space for 1,060 students. That is said to be large enough to serve the students currently zoned to both Carver and Indian Spring.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.