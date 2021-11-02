Be Remarkable: Educator impacts thousands of lives through inspiration and words of encouragement

KILLEEN, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable Winner takes us out to Ellison High School, where a Killeen ISD administrator has touched thousands of lives through her inspiration and words of encouragement.

“I’m not the only person on campus that she has pushed and pushed to continue our education as lifelong learners and through that helping our students - so what better way to honor her than this award.”, Robin Scheafnocker, Nominator

Robin Scheafnocker is a teacher at Ellison High School and she’s known Avlyn Bolton for more than 30-years.

Over that time, Avlyn has been a great friend who pushed her to continue her education and get a Master’s degree.

“I wouldn’t have done this if I hadn’t had her pushing me and cheering me on so it’s everything. She’s like the best person I know”, said Robin

Bolton serves as a Curriculum Instructional Specialist at Ellison High School, but she’s also as cool as they come and took the surprise and honor in stride.

When she’s not pushing teachers to graduate degrees, she’s searching for scholarships and grants to aid with the financial commitment of their continuing education.

It’s for those reasons and more that she’s this week’s Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers and KWTX Be Remarkable winner.

Danny Daniel from Daniel Stark made the trip to Ellison High School to deliver the good news - and Bolton delivered humility right back.

“You have been an amazing cheerleader - you just keep encouraging teachers and you’ve encouraged them to be further educated. I understand that you’ve had a lot of teachers go and get Master’s degrees and a lot of the reason was because of your encouragement.”

“Well, they had to do it themselves. I might have pushed a little bit, but they had to do it themselves.”, Bolton

One of the last things Avlyn mentioned is an insight into why teachers and administrators do the important work they do...

“That’s, one of the reasons you become an administrator because as a teacher you can reach 30 students a year, but as an administrator, you can reach 100 teachers who each have 100 kids a year...so your efforts move everybody along”, says Bolton

“Well, this will go to good use. Thank you so much.”

