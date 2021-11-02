BELTON: Silver Santa Program needs donations for the elderly

Belton, Texas (KWTX) -The Belton Police Department is looking for donations for its annual Silver Santa Program.

Donations help those Belton residents who signed up for the Senior Welfare Program RU OK?

The Belton Police Department’s “RU OK” program was launched seven years ago to help keep an eye on elderly residents by checking on them once a week or even daily depending on their needs.

“During the pandemic, I expected it to die down a little bit, but we felt like our people needed us that much more,” said Candice Griffin of the Belton Police Department.

Currently, Belton PD makes calls to over 100 citizens who are signed up.

“To date, we have 13 lives that we’ve saved, though. RU OK? Program? So we’re extremely proud of it.”

You can find donation boxes at the Belton Police Department, Belton Area Chamber of Commerce, and the CVS in Belton.

The items that are most in need are:

Bandages

Scarves

Jumbo Puzzle Books

Calendars

Cotton Gloves

Jumbo Playing Cards

Lip Balm

Knitted Winter Hats

Travel-Size Toiletries

Small Notepads

Small Flashlights

Pocket Planners

Drink Insulators

Magnifying Glasses

Jar Openers

Socks

Boxed Tissues

Disposable Heat Pads

Blankets

Hand Sanitizer

Donations will be accepted through Monday, December 6.

