Busy mom training for IRONMAN World Championship after being first Waco resident to cross finish line at IRONMAN Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A busy married mom of two who is also a local assistant school principal is even more busy these days training for the IRONMAN World Championship after qualifying for the prestigious event following a stellar performance at IRONMAN Waco on October 23.

Katie Messerall, 37, was the first Waco resident, both male or female, to cross the finish line, becoming the first Waco resident to ever finish an IRONMAN in Waco.

Katie's best discipline is the run. She ran an impressive 3:48:44 marathon off the bike, which was the fastest in her age group and 4th overall female time. (KWTX)

“One of my favorite parts of the day was knowing that I was the first Waco resident to complete IRONMAN Waco when it was its first time here in our town,” Messerall said. “We’ve seen such support for the sport of triathlon through volunteers and the clubs here.”

The grueling race consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, followed by a 112-mile bike ride and topped off by a full marathon of 26.2 miles.

Katie had an impressive 7th overall finish for females and 3rd in her age group with a time of 11:11:09 on a course many are saying is one of the toughest IRONMAN courses out there.

She’s only done one IRONMAN before and in this race, she shaved off 1 hour and 6 minutes.

“Overall, I’m really happy with the performance of the day,” Messerall said. “It was a great race. "

To make Katie’s feat even more impressive, she did it all while balancing her busy personal life. Katie is a married mom with two children and has a full-time job as an assistant principal at Woodway Christian School.

Finding time to train meant lots of work put in before the sun came up and after it went down.

“I would send my coach my schedule for the week of what we have going on before school and after school and she’d work my training into my weekly schedule. So, it’s a lot of getting up at 4 a.m. and getting on my bike for an hour, or getting on the treadmill for an hour, getting a strength session in where I can, working all day, juggling the kids’ schedules to sports and all of their events and then coming home at night and usually doing another training session in the evening,” she said.

Katie says she couldn’t have done it without a ton of family support from her husband, Cody, son Hayden, 10, and daughter Ellie, 8.

She also credits her coach Natasha Van Der Mere with NVD Coaching and Bicycle World Waco where Katie is a race team member.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did in IRONMAN Waco without lots of juggling of life events and timelines and scheduling leading up to it,” the athlete said.

Katie didn’t have much time to enjoy her success at IRONMAN Waco before hitting the training again. She’s now looking ahead to the World Championship event, with a trainings schedule that will be 7 days a week, many times for 15-20 hours a week.

The working Waco mom said the long days and nights and blood, sweat and tears are worth it to compete on the world’s biggest triathlon stage.

“It means the world,” she said. “It’s a lot of hard work with my coach Natasha and NVD Coaching and the amazing support system I have with my family and it all had to come together and come into play for me to do what I did at IRONMAN Waco. It’s been years of work and planning and then just getting out there and doing what I needed to do on race day. It literally was a dream come true. "

