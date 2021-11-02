Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man after two homes and a vehicle were shot-up in the 600 block of Bosque Ln. near McGregor more than a month ago.

Authorities say the shooting, which resulted in no injuries, happened between 3:30 and 5 a.m. on Sept. 26.

KWTX reported on the initial shooting two days later.

Living in the targeted homes were a banker and a coach: the coach was home at the time, authorities say.

On Tuesday, MCSO charged Dale Eugene Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, with two counts of deadly conduct after they say he confessed to the shooting and they found 19 shell casings in his truck.

The truck was captured on several security cameras, and over the weekend a Sheriff’s investigator happened to recognize it in the Temple area.

After tracking Edwards down, Sheriff Parnell McNamara says he confessed, and he turned himself in at the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.

Edwards used to be a neighbor in the Bosque Ln. area, authorities say.

