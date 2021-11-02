Rainy & Colder Wednesday!

Cooler air has been gradually pushing into Central Texas today. The cold air will continue to push in more tonight and into your Wednesday, and we will likely see temperatures stay in the 50s most of the day Wednesday. Not only will it be a chilly day for early November standards, but high rain chances are in the forecast as well. Rain chances could start early in the morning Wednesday, and we will likely see high rain chances hold on much of the day. As we move into the afternoon and evening hours the better rain chances will gradually shift to the south. Most areas of Central Texas should see rainfall totals around .5″-1.5″, with some isolated higher totals across our southern counties.

Wednesday’s rain should mostly come to a close Wednesday night but some isolated showers could linger until Thursday morning. Despite rain coming to a close, cloudy skies should linger nearly all Thursday long which will cap high temperatures in the mid-50s yet again. It’ll feel a lot better Thursday because the rain won’t be around, but you’ll still probably want to wear a jacket or at least long sleeves and pants. As clouds clear Thursday night, temperatures should dip into the upper 30s by Friday morning and a light frost may be possible in more rural and sheltered locations. Plants that are sensitive to frost will likely need to be covered or brought inside. Sunshine returns Friday but highs may only warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re expecting phenomenal weekend weather Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s warming into the low 70s Sunday. Our next cold front is slated to arrive on Veterans Day next Thursday but the jury is still out as to whether or not this front will be moving fast enough to bring us any rain.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.