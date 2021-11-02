Suspects on the run after Navasota bank robbery

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - At least two suspects are on the run after a bank robbery in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Navasota Police Chief Shawn Myatt said two armed suspects entered the bank, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled in what police say was a 4-door, black Honda Civic or Accord. No one was injured during the robbery, according to police.

Police say the suspects ran behind the bank to a small creek area where a car was waiting for them. Myatt says there is a possibility of a third suspect who was driving the getaway car.

Brule Elementary School and the Navasota ISD Administration Building went into a soft lockdown for about 45 minutes after authorities told school officials the bank robbery suspects fled near the two buildings. Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musick said a soft lockdown means no one is allowed in or out of the school and students stay in their classroom, but teaching continues.

At 12:45 p.m., Musick said they received an “all clear” from authorities and resumed normal operations.

Creative Minds Childcare, which is located across the street from the bank, remained on lockdown until closing at 6 p.m.

The Childcare Center Director, Felisa Randle, said she saw the police pull up to the bank soon after the incident happened. Randle decided to put the center on lockdown after seeing Brule Elementary School take that precaution. This took place during the children’s nap time, so they didn’t hear or see anything at the bank.

“After seeing the news and the school went on lockdown, I was like ‘never too safe’, especially living in the ages we’re in, you’re never too safe,” Randle said.

This is the first time Randle has experienced an incident like this, but all children and staff are safe.

This is a developing story as police investigate the area.

