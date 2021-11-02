Advertisement

Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35

Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle(KTLE)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash on northbound IH-35.

The crash happened Friday, October 29, 2021, around 8:00 p.m.

Officials say an unidentified vehicle struck an unidentified male pedestrian that was walking along the roadway south of Hillsboro, and did not stop after the crash.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas DPS would like to remind pedestrians to cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections.

