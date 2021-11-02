Varied weather today thanks to slow-moving front, rainy and cool for everyone tomorrow

A slow-moving cold front will bring Central Texas a wide-range of weather today but today’s front will set the stage for what will be a rainy and notably cool Wednesday. The arrival of today’s front will be denoted by the return of clouds. Near and immediately behind the front, we’re expecting partly-to-mostly cloudy skies while mostly sunny skies should be seen ahead of the boundary. The front shouldn’t make it all the way through the area and cities and towns east of I-35, especially those in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County, will likely see late-day temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. It’s entirely possible for some spots in those aforementioned counties to climb close to 80° so long as sunshine stays plentiful. For the rest of Central Texas, morning temperatures will warm up likely into the mid-60s to the low-70s and then potentially drop a degree or two after the front moves in. Late-day temperatures should range from the upper 50s and low 60s where the front moves through first (mainly in Mills, Hamilton, and Bosque County) to the upper 60s and low 70s elsewhere, mainly west of a line stretching from Corsicana through Marlin into the Cyclone and Heidenheimer areas in eastern Bell County. It’s a good idea to keep a light jacket handy during the day as you may not need it mid-morning but you may need it later this afternoon.

Although the cold front should push entirely through the area overnight, we’ll be dealing with what’s called an “overrunning” weather set up. Cooler air moving through today is shallow in nature and warmer air will be aloft, a few thousand feet above our head. Warm air will move over the top of the cooler surface temperatures causing numerous to widespread showers to form across Central Texas Wednesday. It could be raining more often than not on Wednesday but thankfully generally light-to-moderate rain should preclude flooding issues despite 1″ to 2″ of rain that may fall. Scattered rain Wednesday starts a few hours before sunrise, moving in from the north, with more numerous to widespread rain pushing through after sunrise through the remainder of the day. While nearly everyone should see rain, we’re capping rain chances near 90% since there’s a low chance rain may not be as widespread as we currently think. Keep the rain gear handy all day long and keep the jacket handy too! Temperatures in the morning through the afternoon should be stuck in the low-to-mid 50s. If rain ends for an hour or two in your neighborhood, highs could briefly jump into the upper 50s despite a lack of sunshine.

Wednesday’s rain should mostly come to a close Wednesday night but some isolated showers could linger until Thursday morning. Despite rain coming to a close, cloudy skies should linger nearly all Thursday long which will cap high temperatures in the mid-50s yet again. It’ll feel a lot better Thursday because the rain won’t be around, but you’ll still probably want to wear a jacket or at least long sleeves and pants. As clouds clear Thursday night, temperatures should dip into the upper 30s by Friday morning and a light frost may be possible in more rural and sheltered locations. Plants that are sensitive to frost will likely need to be covered or brought inside. Sunshine returns Friday but highs may only warm back into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’re expecting phenomenal weekend weather Saturday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s warming into the low 70s Sunday. Our next cold front is slated to arrive on Veterans Day next Thursday but the jury is still out as to whether or not this front will be moving fast enough to bring us any rain.

