Advertisement

Fort Hood: 1st Cavalry Division took another step in putting “People First”

1st Cavalry Division held a patch ceremony for approximately 66 Troopers arriving to the...
1st Cavalry Division held a patch ceremony for approximately 66 Troopers arriving to the division on Fort Hood.(Pfc. Cheyne Hanoski, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - The 1st Cavalry Division established Pegasus Troop to welcome new Soldiers into the division.

Each month, hundreds of soldiers enter the 1st Cavalry Division. Some of them are from Advanced Individual Training, while others are on their third or fourth duty assignment.

The 1st Cavalry Division’s new initiative ensures that all soldiers and their families are appropriately integrated into the unit.

“You spent your first week in Pegasus Troop because we put our people first; troopers and families,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, commanding general, 1st Cavalry Division. “We want to earn your trust by bringing you into the team the right way while also teaching you all the standards.”

The reception company will be a way to solve any problems that troopers and their families have during a permanent change of station. Finance, housing, and childcare are just some of the issues the unit wants to help with.

For eight days, the soldiers will go through an integration program that will allow them to complete various administrative tasks, such as completing the Army Combat Fitness Test and participating in other online training and events.

“Its been Truly welcoming, I believe that first impressions are a big thing, “said Pvt. Dallas Aistrup, infantryman, 1st Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Most Read

Dale Edwards, 52, of Bruceville-Eddy, has been charged in connection with a September shooting...
Central Texas man charged after 19 shell casings found in connection with September shooting
Texas Department of Public Safety Vehicle
Texas DPS investigating auto-pedestrian crash on I-35
High speed chase
Four arrested following high speed chase through central Texas
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old from Texas
High winds last week caused thousands and thousands of pecans to fall, creating a lot of extra...
High winds force Central Texas pecan season into higher gear

Latest News

The Texas Abortion Ban, the most restrictive in the country, is a step closer to a hearing at...
Abortion providers and gun rights advocates are “strange bedfellows” in fight to strike down Texas’ new abortion law
Exceptional needs students to become super heroes
High School Students become super hero’s
The Families & Foster Care Coalition was formed to help get ahead of changes coming to the...
Local leaders, organizations joining together to support foster care system
Interview with Ashley Munn of Modern Texas Living
Interview with Ashley Munn from Modern Texas Living