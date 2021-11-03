High School Students become super hero’s

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Students in Copperas Cove high school Life Skills classes participated in a Mad Scientist Day Thursday afternoon.

This year’s theme is superheroes. In school, the students will play the role of superheroes as they try to fight against the mad scientists.

The special education department holds a biannual “Mad Scientist Day,” which allows students to learn fun and exacting.

“A lot of the things we’re doing today is actually in the integrated physics and chemistry curriculum so that they’re actually doing the grade level tweaks, but in a way that they’re able to see it and touch it and feel it,” said Special Education Teacher Tina Carter.

It was important for Carter and the other Life Skills teachers to develop creative and fun experiments that offered a teachable experience so that the students could enjoy Halloween and learn at the same time.

Some of the super abilities the students learned were how to Control sound waves and how to Control Molecules.

The next Mad Scientist Day will be around Easter, where students will work with peeps and other Easter-themed items.

