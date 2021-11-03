Killeen ISD student hit by car near Ellison High School
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Killeen ISD student was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Ellison High School.
Killeen police officers responded to the area of Elms Road and Florence Road shortly after 8 in the morning.
KPD said during the investigation they found that the female student was trying to cross the street at E. Elms Road when she was hit by a black Volkswagon.
She was transported by Killeen paramedics to a near-by hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car reported no injuries.
Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.