Killeen ISD student hit by car near Ellison High School

Killeen police say a Killeen ISD student has non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a car.(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - An 18-year-old Killeen ISD student was hit by a vehicle early Wednesday morning near Ellison High School.

Killeen police officers responded to the area of Elms Road and Florence Road shortly after 8 in the morning.

KPD said during the investigation they found that the female student was trying to cross the street at E. Elms Road when she was hit by a black Volkswagon.

She was transported by Killeen paramedics to a near-by hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car reported no injuries.

