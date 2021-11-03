Midway athlete receives first-ever Built Ford Tough Player of the Week Honorable Mention Award

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - For the first time ever, Ford and the Texas Ford Dealers have named an Honorable Mention award winner - Waco Midway High School’s Titus Holdman.

The senior player with autism was recognized for his touchdown at Friday’s game against Cedar Hill High School, which caused fans to erupt into thunderous cheers and applause.

David Smoak, a media advisory board member, called the Midway game on the radio and explains why Ford and the Texas Ford Dealers are honoring Titus Holdman:

“In what has otherwise been a very frustrating and disappointing season for Midway football a moment to close out the game on Friday against Cedar Hill put everything into perspective. Cedar Hill was leading 45-17 with just seconds remaining when Panthers head coach Shane Anderson inserted senior Titus Holdman into the offense and initially as a slot receiver, but Cedar Hill’s coaching staff, led by head coach Carlos Lynn, knew about the possibility and told Coach Anderson they should give Titus the ball as a running back. The Midway student section started chanting, ‘Titus, Titus, Titus,’ in anticipation of the moment. And, after dropping the handoff from quarterback Reid Tedford, Titus picked up the ball and headed towards the Longhorns defense and burst through an opening and raced 57-yards for a touchdown. Everyone, I mean EVERYONE on both teams raced to congratulate Titus after he scored a touchdown and the stadium erupted as well. After the celebration, Holdman raced toward the Midway student section and was mobbed. In my forty-years in the broadcast business and broadcasting numerous state champions hip victories and record-breaking performances, I have never been a part of something so amazing and my broadcast partners Paul Catalina, Craig Smoak, and spotter Jennifer Smoak were wiping away the tears of happiness.”

