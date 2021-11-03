Rain Lingers This Evening with Drier and Warmer Weather For The Weekend

It stays gloomy and chilly going through the evening with temperatures staying around 50°. The rain dies moves out by 10pm, after which we’ll keep the clouds overnight. This will keep temperatures from cooling off too much, only into the mid 40′s to start your Thursday. We’ll have clouds in the morning with some sunshine in the afternoon. However, high stay cool in the mid to upper 50′s.

Sunny skies and south winds help warm us back up as we head towards the weekend. We’ll hit the mid 60′s Friday afternoon, with highs back in the mid 70′s by Sunday. A few more clouds will filter through early next week ahead of our next system, which arrives mid-week. We’ll have some spotty rain with a cold front possible next Thursday. Highs stay in the 70′s through most of next week.

