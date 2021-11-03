Advertisement

Temple: One school bond proposition too close to call, stadium improvements likely voted down

Temple's Wildcat Stadium was built in 1965 and has a capacity of 11,500.
Temple's Wildcat Stadium was built in 1965 and has a capacity of 11,500.(Megan Vanselow)
By Megan Vanselow
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Mail-ins and provisional votes are still being counted in Bell County as early results show Temple ISD’s bond proposition A behind by three votes Tuesday, with 1,967 votes against and 1,964 for.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott says the district has confirmed with the county that results are not official.

“For the next several days mail-ins and provisional votes will be counted and next Tuesday an official result will be reported,” Ott said.

The district had two propositions on the ballot, proposition A was for general purpose projects and totaled $178.3 million, with plans to build a new elementary school and add security features to some campuses.

Proposition B was to renovate Wildcat Stadium for $6.6 million, and as of Wednesday morning, votes against the proposition outweighed those for by 694 votes.

“[Counting mail-in and provisional votes] will unlikely change the results for Proposition B,” Ott said.

“If the margin of votes remains close for Proposition A, we will request a recount.”

Ott says the district is preparing for the possibility that both bonds will have failed.

“If [after a recount] the bond does not pass, I would just like to say that I am very proud of our professionalism, positivity and honesty throughout this process. No matter what side of the vote, our entire community has highlighted these things throughout the bond process.  The needs were determined by our citizens and our engagement with the community has been nonstop. I suspect that votes against were more to do with external factors,” Ott explained.

As Temple grows, Ott says the district will need to address a future bond with the community if this one does not pass.

“TISD’s facility needs remain the same, especially in light of growth, and this is something we will need to re-engage with the community and address in the future,” Ott said.

“As I told our staff today, our response to this election is how we will be judged. In Temple ISD, our response will be consistent with our values prior to the election: professional, honest, positive and forward thinking. Temple ISD will continue serving our kids and improving their lives the Temple Way. This is just what we do.”

